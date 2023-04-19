Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Data of Tens of Thousands of Students Compromised

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian high school students take their final exams in Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2020. © 2020 Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via AP Images (Beirut) – The Egyptian government and a private British company, Academic Assessment Ltd., exposed vast amounts of personal information about tens of thousands of children online for months, Human Rights Watch said today. The exposure violates children’s privacy, exposes them to the risk of serious harm, and appears to violate the data protection laws in both Egypt and the United Kingdom. The sensitive data included over 72,000 records of children’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
