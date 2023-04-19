Tolerance.ca
Erasing or replacing errors in a patient's genetic code can treat and cure some genetic diseases

By David Liu, Professor of the Natural Sciences at Harvard University, Harvard University
Genetic diseases can have devastating consequences for the people who inherit them. In recent years, scientists have found that there are human genetic diseases that might be treatable, and perhaps even curable, through gene editing. Gene editing is the process by which sections of a person’s DNA are altered. Commonly compared to a word processor or a pencil and eraser, precision gene editing agents can alter sections of a person’s genome to correct “misspellings,” or mutations, in their DNA.

David…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
