Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian Troops Won’t Be Tried for Nagaland Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethnic Nagas hold placards and participate in a 70-kilometer walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, Nagaland, India, January 11, 2022. © 2022 Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo Justice has once again been denied in India under the draconian, colonial-era Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). On December 4, 2021, soldiers from the 21 Para Special Forces army unit shot and killed six coal miners in Nagaland’s Mon district. The deaths led to violent clashes between local villagers and troops, and seven more civilians and a soldier…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
