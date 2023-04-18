Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ofsted inspections cause teachers stress and aren't backed up by strong evidence – things could be done differently

By Karen Jones, Assistant Professor in the School of Education, Durham University
Joe O'Hara, Professor of Education, Dublin City University
Martin Brown, Head of School of Policy and Practice, Co-Director: EQI The Centre for Evaluation Quality and Inspection, DCU Institute of Education, Ireland, Dublin City University
The school inspectorate in England, Ofsted, has faced criticism recently following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry. According to her family, Perry’s death was a “direct result” of the pressure resulting from the Ofsted inspection process which resulted in her school being judged as “inadequate”.

This has sparked debate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
