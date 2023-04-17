Predicting epidemics isn't easy. We've created a global dataset to help
By Konstantin M. Wacker, Assistant professor of economics, University of Groningen
Inmaculada Martínez-Zarzoso, Professor in Economics, Universitat Jaume I
Juan Armando Torres Munguía, Research assistant, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen
A new global dataset shows there is no clear global increase of infectious disease outbreaks over time. And it can suggest which countries would most likely be affected by an outbreak.
