Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Military violence in Myanmar is worsening amid fierce resistance and international ambivalence

By Tharaphi Than, Associate Professor of World Cultures and Languages, Northern Illinois University
Since seizing power in a 2021 coup, Myanmar’s military has killed more than 3,000 civilians and pro-democracy activists. But the army has struggled to contain an armed resistance movement.The Conversation


