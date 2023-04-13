Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Torture Center in Kherson

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A cell at a preliminary detention center that is believed to have been used by Russian forces to torture civilians in Kherson, Ukraine, November 16, 2022. © 2022 Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images New evidence has emerged that Russian forces unlawfully detained and tortured people in a torture center and in other facilities in Kherson and vicinity during their occupation of the area between March and November 2022. It is a war crime to willfully mistreat, torture, or kill civilians or captured combatants, to willfully cause great suffering or serious injury, or to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unpacking the controversy around Russian tourists in Indonesia
~ Azerbaijan-Iran tensions escalate
~ Explainer: High Court ruling in immigration case could impact hundreds of visa decisions since 2016
~ From radical to reactionary: the achievements and legacy of the influential artist John Olsen
~ The much-anticipated JUICE mission to Jupiter launches today. Here's what it might discover
~ With unemployment steady at 3.5%, inflation fears shouldn't stop Australia embracing a full employment target
~ Labor two seats short of a majority in final NSW lower house results, plus a polling critique
~ Saudi Arabia: Microsoft Should Hold Off On Data Center
~ Palestinian Authority Blocks Registration of Rights Group
~ Binding Ties explores celebrated artist Catherine Opie's world of transitions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter