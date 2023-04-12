Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Essex pub dispute: do people really still think golliwogs are ok? I conducted a snap survey

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
The landlady of a pub in Essex has been expressing bemusement about the complaints of “snowflakes” after her display of golliwog dolls attracted the attention of the county’s police – only for them to be told, reportedly by the home secretary Suella Braverman, that they shouldn’t be wasting their time on such “nonsense”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
