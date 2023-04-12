Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New asthma medicine restrictions will hurt the poorest children the most

By Brett Montgomery, Senior Lecturer in General Practice, The University of Western Australia
Louisa Owens, Senior Conjoint Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Shivanthan Shanthikumar, Clinician Scientist Fellow; Paediatric Respiratory Specialist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Children with persistent or severe asthma symptoms need medicines to reduce airway inflammation. But a change last week means these medicines are harder to access.The Conversation


© The Conversation
