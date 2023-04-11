Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another COVID winter is coming. Is this the calm before another peak?

By Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
People can get infections sooner and we now have a mix of variants in the population. Reinfections will likely become more common and the infection rate will rise.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
