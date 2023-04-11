Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Owning houseplants can boost your mental health – here's how to pick the right one

By Jenny Berger, Post-Doctoral researcher, University of Reading
In both Europe and the US, people spend up to 90% of their time indoors. But spending so much time inside can have consequences for your mental health.

The World Health Organization estimates that 5% of adults globally suffer from depression. Stress, depression and anxiety also accounted for 55%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
