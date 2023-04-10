Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Quash Convictions of Prominent Rights Lawyers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Left: Sophie Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, poses with a photo of him at her home in New York, US, July 28, 2022. Right: Chinese legal activist Xu Zhiyong.  © 2022 Brendan McDermid/Rueters (L) © Kyodo News Stills/Getty Images (R) (New York) – Chinese authorities should immediately quash the lengthy sentences on baseless charges handed down to two of China’s most prominent human rights lawyers and activists, Human Right Watch said today. On April 10, 2023, a court in Shandong province sentenced Xu Zhiyong to 14 years in prison…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thai political parties sign election code of conduct, pledge to uphold human and digital rights
~ TikTok's poor content moderation fuels the spread of hate speech and misinformation ahead of Indonesia 2024 elections
~ Mental health plays a big role in advancing the economy - we need a measure beyond GDP
~ Cervical cancer can be beaten - the key is vaccinating young girls
~ Security in Nigeria: Bola Tinubu will increase tension in some parts of the country and reduce it in others
~ Africa's energy sector will need to transform radically - these are the five biggest challenges
~ Morocco: Journalist faces three years in jail for Facebook post
~ Viet Nam: Independent journalist Nguyen Lan Thang facing up to 20 years in prison
~ Does Ottawa's grocery rebate signal a shift to a broader guaranteed basic income?
~ Over-emphasis on safety means kids are becoming more anxious and less resilient
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter