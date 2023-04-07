Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Moves to Shut Down Environmental Group

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Mobile riot gendarmes policing a protest against the construction of a new water reserve for agricultural irrigation in Sainte-Soline, France on March 25, 2023.  © 2023 Ugo Amez/SIPA/AP Images France has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons the last few weeks. The country has faced a social, political, and human rights crisis with rights groups and independent bodies criticizing French police for resorting to excessive force during recent protests over a controversial pension reform, and the contested construction of a giant water reservoir in Sainte-Soline,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From The Field: A rare safe space for the LGBTI+ community in El Salvador
~ Weak UN Resolution on Libya Exposes EU Bias
~ Thailand's upcoming general election is fundamentally flawed, say rights groups
~ Sri Lanka: Reject New Counterterrorism Bill
~ ‘I will not write about this war,’ says acclaimed Ukrainian writer-turned soldier
~ Reflecting on genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Guterres urges all nations to stand firm against rising hate, intolerance
~ ‘I will not write about this war,’ says Artem Chekh, acclaimed Ukrainian turned soldier writing from the trenches
~ TikTok may be bad for privacy, but is it also harming our cognitive abilities?
~ Ukraine’s New Health Rules Spotlight Barriers to Emergency Contraception
~ Tensions mount in Middle East as UN reiterates need for ‘maximum restraint’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter