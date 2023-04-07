Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Reject New Counterterrorism Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan rights activists protest against the Prevention of Terrorism Act outside the United Nations office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 3, 2022.  © 2022 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo (New York,) – The government of Sri Lanka’s proposed Anti-Terrorism Act would empower the authorities to systematically violate fundamental human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should withdraw the bill and ensure through consultations that any counterterrorism legislation upholds international human rights standards, Human Rights Watch said. The government pledged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
