Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Human Rights Commission Affirms Intersex People’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The 73rd session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, Gambia. © 2022 Francisco Perez The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) has passed a resolution affirming the rights of people born with variations of their sex characteristics – also known as intersex people. “Intersex” refers to the estimated 1.7 percent of people born with sex characteristics, such as chromosomes, gonads, or genitals, that differ from social expectations of female or male. Except in very rare cases when the child cannot urinate or internal organs…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
