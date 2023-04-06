Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Upcoming Election Fundamentally Flawed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethnic minority women make three-finger salutes during pro-democracy demonstration in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 2023. © 2023 Pongmanat Tasiri / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (New York) – Thailand’s election scheduled for May 14, 2023, will be held under political, constitutional, and legal frameworks that make a free and fair process nearly impossible, Human Rights Watch said today. Thailand Open Letter to Foreign Ministers Human Rights Watch and over 50 Thai and international civil society groups highlighted these issues in joint letters to 25 of Thailand’s democratic…


© Human Rights Watch -
