Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grey seals are returning to UK waters -- but their situation remains precarious

By Katrina Davis, Associate Professor of Conservation Biology, University of Oxford
Richard Bevan, Senior Lecturer in Biology, Newcastle University
Seals, sea lions and walruses – a group of animals called pinnipeds – have been heavily exploited throughout much of human history. Many of these species have at some point even been threatened with extinction.

But, in the UK, their decline has largely been reversed. Since the Conservation of Seals Act 1970The Conversation


© The Conversation -
