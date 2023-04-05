Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Natural disasters take a toll on unborn babies – we need to support pregnant mums after Cyclone Gabrielle

By Mia Mclean, Senior lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Recovery efforts in regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle need to ensure support and care is provided to pregnant mums to prevent life-long consequences for babies in-utero.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
