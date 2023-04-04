Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green energy: South Africa’s transition plan must be careful not to deepen inequality – the 3 top issues

By Mzukisi Qobo, Head: Wits School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
Since the UN Climate Change Agreement was signed by 196 nations in December 2015, many countries have announced policies to reduce their fossil fuel emissions.

Their commitments are set out in nationally determined actions they’ll be taking to achieve this.

But the transition must navigate political economy tensions, especially in developing countries.

Take South Africa, for example. It has deep-seated socioeconomic challenges, such as inequality and unemployment. Its unemployment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
