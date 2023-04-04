Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lack of Accountability Risks Philippines’ EU Trade Perks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists light candles in front of the picture of 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos in Caloocan City, Philippines on November 29, 2018. Delos Santos' 2017 killing resulted in the first of only two court convictions of police officers in a "drug war" case.  © 2018 Aaron Favila/AP Photo The handful of criminal convictions of police for “drug war” killings in the Philippines is “not enough” to guarantee continued trade perks with the European Union, the EU’s special representative for human rights, Eamon Gilmore, said last week. Currently, Philippines enjoys a zero…


© Human Rights Watch -
