Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Raise Abuses During Vietnam Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese political detainees and prisoners, from upper left: Do Nam Trung, Can Thi Theu and Trinh Ba Tu, Le Trong Hung, Trinh Ba Phuong; lower left: Nguyen Thi Tam, Pham Doan Trang, Pham Chi Thanh, Le Van Dung, Bui Van Thuan. © 2022 Private Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley will visit Hanoi this week to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the governments of Australia and Vietnam. Hurley should publicly and privately raise a number of serious human rights concerns with the Vietnamese leadership. It’s crucial that he discuss the plight…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
