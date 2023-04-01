Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Migrant deaths in Mexico put spotlight on US policy that shifted immigration enforcement south

By Raquel Aldana, Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Diversity and Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
‘Extensive use’ of detention led to tragic fire, according to the UN special rapporteur for migrant rights. US-Mexico policy has fueled the growth.The Conversation


© The Conversation
