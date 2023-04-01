Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Don’t Return Chinese Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as the Mayflower Church, leave from the Nongprue police station on their way to Pattaya Provincial Court in Pattaya, Thailand, March 31, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (New York) – The government of Thailand should ensure that 63 recently detained Christian Chinese asylum seekers are not returned to China, where they face persecution, torture, and other serious harm, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 30, 2023, Thai authorities arrested 28 adults and 35 children who are members of the persecuted Shenzhen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: Journeys of resilience across war-torn Ukraine
~ Zimbabwe’s information war on digital platforms threatens free expression
~ Trump's indictment stretches US legal system in new ways – a former prosecutor explains 4 key points to understand
~ Declines in math readiness underscore the urgency of math awareness
~ Succession season 4: powerhouse ensemble drama masterfully sets up series finale in first episode
~ We investigated the cause of an unexplained outbreak of hepatitis in children in the UK – here's what we found
~ The UK’s first climate refugees: why more defences may not save this village from rising sea levels
~ How a night of poor sleep can affect your next day at work – and four ways to function better
~ Lula and the world: what to expect from the new Brazilian foreign policy
~ Why diversity tactics in the creative industries continue to fall short
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter