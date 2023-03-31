Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump's indictment stretches US legal system in new ways – a former prosecutor explains 4 key points to understand

By Jeffrey Bellin, Mills E. Godwin, Jr., Professor of Law, William & Mary Law School
The Manhattan District Attorney will need to prove several different points in its prosecution of Trump. But securing an unbiased jury will also challenge the execution of this unprecedented case.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
