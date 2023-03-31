Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s first climate refugees: why more defences may not save this village from rising sea levels

By Sophie Ward, Research Fellow in Physical Oceanography, Bangor University
Martin Austin, Senior Lecturer in Coastal Dynamics, Bangor University
Share this article
The impact of rising sea levels on our coastlines can be profound. A natural shoreline can respond to sea level rise and coastal erosion, provided the rise isn’t too rapid.

Given enough time, flora and fauna may have a chance to adapt. But a coastal area which has been heavily developed will respond differently, sometimes with catastrophic impacts on both people and nature.

Fairbourne is a small village on the west coast of Wales and is the first place in the UK to have been assigned the long-term policy of “no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Succession season 4: powerhouse ensemble drama masterfully sets up series finale in first episode
~ We investigated the cause of an unexplained outbreak of hepatitis in children in the UK – here's what we found
~ How a night of poor sleep can affect your next day at work – and four ways to function better
~ Lula and the world: what to expect from the new Brazilian foreign policy
~ Why diversity tactics in the creative industries continue to fall short
~ How men's golf has been shaken by Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar drive for legitimacy
~ India: Government’s pursuit of new surveillance technology heightens human rights concerns
~ Chile: Bill on privileged legitimate defence could increase police abuses and impunity for these crimes
~ Guatemala: End Arbitrary Exclusion of Candidates
~ ‘Bring them home’: UN experts call for repatriating detained Syria children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter