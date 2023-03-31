Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why diversity tactics in the creative industries continue to fall short

By Roaa Ali, Lecturer in Cultural Sociology, Birmingham City University
There are fundamental shortcomings in how “diversity” is conceived and practised in cultural institutions. The problem may be that the term itself undermines the complexities of the different and intersecting inequalities. That was the key finding of my latest research which also found that, in the context of race and ethnicity, this broadness can actually depoliticise the issue of racial discrimination.

Sociology academic Bridget Byrne and I examined ethnic representation in the creative and cultural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
