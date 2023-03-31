Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How men's golf has been shaken by Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar drive for legitimacy

By Leon Davis, Senior Lecturer in Events Management, Teesside University
Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
The first major tournament of 2023 in men’s professional golf could be a particularly tense affair. The Masters, held every April in the US city of Augusta (Georgia), sees the world’s finest players compete for a prize purse of around US$15 million (£12.1m), as well as the famous green jacket for the winner.

Approximately 90 players will compete for that jacket after a tumultuous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
