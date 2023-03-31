Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Government’s pursuit of new surveillance technology heightens human rights concerns

By Amnesty International
Responding to a report by the Financial Times that India is searching for alternative spyware technology to replace NSO Group’s Pegasus surveillance software, Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, Head of the Security Lab at Amnesty International, said:   “It is chilling that instead of respecting human rights and ensuring accountability for those targeted by Pegasus, that the Indian government is […] The post India: Government’s pursuit of new surveillance technology heightens human rights concerns  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
