Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: Bill on privileged legitimate defence could increase police abuses and impunity for these crimes

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Approval of the privileged legitimate defence bill, known as the Nain Retamal Law, which increases the penalties for crimes committed against members of the Carabineros police force, Investigative Police and Gendarmerie, and establishes privileged legitimate defence regarding actions related to the use of force, would have serious consequences for human rights, Amnesty International warned today. […] The post Chile: Bill on privileged legitimate defence could increase police abuses and impunity for these crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Succession season 4: powerhouse ensemble drama masterfully sets up series finale in first episode
~ We investigated the cause of an unexplained outbreak of hepatitis in children in the UK – here's what we found
~ The UK’s first climate refugees: why more defences may not save this village from rising sea levels
~ How a night of poor sleep can affect your next day at work – and four ways to function better
~ Lula and the world: what to expect from the new Brazilian foreign policy
~ Why diversity tactics in the creative industries continue to fall short
~ How men's golf has been shaken by Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar drive for legitimacy
~ India: Government’s pursuit of new surveillance technology heightens human rights concerns
~ Guatemala: End Arbitrary Exclusion of Candidates
~ ‘Bring them home’: UN experts call for repatriating detained Syria children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter