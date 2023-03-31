Tolerance.ca
Guatemala: End Arbitrary Exclusion of Candidates

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of the Liberation of the People (MLP) political party protest that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal denied the candidacy of their vice president hopeful Jordan Rodas in Guatemala City, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The sign reads in Spanish "We demand transparent elections." The Electoral Tribunal has barred two candidates from running for president in the elections set for June 2023. © (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)  (Washington, D.C.) – The Guatemalan Attorney General’s Office’s seemingly arbitrary criminal proceedings against a presidential candidate threatens free…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
