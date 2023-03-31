Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI will soon become impossible for humans to comprehend – the story of neural networks tells us why

By David Beer, Professor of Sociology, University of York
Share this article
Many of the pioneers who began developing artificial neural networks weren’t sure how they actually worked - and we’re no more certain today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What went wrong in Peter Bol's doping case? A sport integrity expert explains
~ 'Cracking down’ on antisocial behaviour is a classic pre-election strategy – but this government owes young people better
~ Remote working: how a surge in digital nomads is pricing out local communities around the world
~ Manchester United: the business tactics that could lead to a record multi-billion-pound sale
~ The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
~ The UK's unworkable immigration plans allow the government to blame others for its failure
~ Donald Trump: polling suggests criminal charges won't dampen his support
~ Why is Passover different from all other nights? 3 essential reads on the Jewish holiday
~ Holy Week starts off with lots of palms – but Palm Sunday's donkey is just as important to the story
~ Unconscious biases continue to hold back women in medicine, but research shows how to fight them and get closer to true equity and inclusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter