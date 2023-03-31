Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holy Week starts off with lots of palms – but Palm Sunday's donkey is just as important to the story

By Joanne M. Pierce, Professor Emerita of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
Share this article
For the Catholic Church and many other Christian denominations, the Sunday before Easter marks the beginning of the most important week of the year – “Holy Week,” when Christians reflect on central mysteries of their faith: Christ’s Last Supper, crucifixion and resurrection from the dead.

Palm Sunday commemorates the story of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem shortly before the Jewish holiday of Passover. According to the Christian Gospels, people lined the streets to greet him, waving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI will soon become impossible for humans to comprehend – the story of neural networks tells us why
~ What went wrong in Peter Bol's doping case? A sport integrity expert explains
~ 'Cracking down’ on antisocial behaviour is a classic pre-election strategy – but this government owes young people better
~ Remote working: how a surge in digital nomads is pricing out local communities around the world
~ Manchester United: the business tactics that could lead to a record multi-billion-pound sale
~ The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
~ The UK's unworkable immigration plans allow the government to blame others for its failure
~ Donald Trump: polling suggests criminal charges won't dampen his support
~ Why is Passover different from all other nights? 3 essential reads on the Jewish holiday
~ Unconscious biases continue to hold back women in medicine, but research shows how to fight them and get closer to true equity and inclusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter