Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Exemption on the use of products, including tools of torture, from planned EU business human rights law is a dangerous oversight

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to reports that proposed EU business legislation will exempt companies from addressing the human rights risks linked to how their products are used, including arms, tools of torture or surveillance equipment, Amnesty International’s Policy Advisor on Business and Human Rights Hannah Storey said: “This exemption would represent a dangerous oversight. Take, for example, an […] The post EU: Exemption on the use of products, including tools of torture, from planned EU business human rights law is a dangerous oversight appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI will soon become impossible for humans to comprehend – the story of neural networks tells us why
~ What went wrong in Peter Bol's doping case? A sport integrity expert explains
~ 'Cracking down’ on antisocial behaviour is a classic pre-election strategy – but this government owes young people better
~ Remote working: how a surge in digital nomads is pricing out local communities around the world
~ Manchester United: the business tactics that could lead to a record multi-billion-pound sale
~ The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
~ The UK's unworkable immigration plans allow the government to blame others for its failure
~ Donald Trump: polling suggests criminal charges won't dampen his support
~ Why is Passover different from all other nights? 3 essential reads on the Jewish holiday
~ Holy Week starts off with lots of palms – but Palm Sunday's donkey is just as important to the story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter