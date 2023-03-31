Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ASEAN countries should not look at Thailand for legalising medical cannabis

By Kevin Zhang, Senior Research Officer, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute
Siti Suhaila Harith, Research Intern, ISEAS-Yusof-Ishak Institute
Malaysia and Indonesia have been considering whether to follow Thailand in legalizing the use of cannabis, particularly for medical purposes. But another country could serve as a better example.The Conversation


