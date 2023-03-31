Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tyrannosaurus rex: our new research shows it covered its enormous teeth with lips

By Mark P. Witton, Research Fellow in Palaeontology, University of Portsmouth
Although we’re used to seeing lipless dinosaur carnivores, our new data suggests they had lizard-like lips and probably couldn’t snarl.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
