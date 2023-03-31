Tolerance.ca
Rape Survivor Testifies Publicly in Guinea Massacre Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fatoumata Barry testifying at the trial for the September 28, 2009 Stadium Massacre in Conakry, Guinea on March 15, 2023. © 2023 Abdoulaye Bella Diallo “I prefer to come in public to testify, in front of my nation.” With those words, rejecting the option of a closed session, Fatoumata Barry took the stand this March in Guinea and shared with the world the horrors that she – and hundreds of others – experienced on September 28, 2009. Her testimony was an unprecedented moment in an unprecedented domestic trial to hold perpetrators of atrocities to account. On that day,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
