Listen! The simple thing the finance sector can do for Indigenous customers that can change people's lives
By Clare JM Burns, Assistant Professor and Non-executive Director, Bond University
Cindy Shannon, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Indigenous, Diversity and Inclusion), Griffith University
Deborah Delaney, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Luke Houghton, Associate Professor and Academic Director Executive Education, Griffith University
One super fund’s efforts to properly serve remote Indigenous customers sparked a national change – which has helped women fleeing domestic violence and those who’ve lost everything in a flood or fire.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 31, 2023