Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex Testing Rules Harm Women Athletes

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Women track and field athletes will be subjected to tight surveillance based on gender stereotypes under a new set of global regulations, the latest in a series of arbitrary and increasingly restrictive policies, Human Rights Watch said today. World Athletics, the international body governing athletics competitions, approved a new version of its “Eligibility Regulations for the Female Classification” on March 23, 2023. The new rules, which go into force on March 31, require women with higher than typical testosterone, and certain diagnoses of variations in their sex characteristics…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Listen! The simple thing the finance sector can do for Indigenous customers that can change people's lives
~ Accidents on Chinese projects are rampant, but why does Indonesia's economy still depend on China?
~ Cambodia: Halt ‘mass forced evictions’ at World Heritage site Angkor Wat
~ Kosovo: War Crimes Trial to Begin in The Hague
~ Bangladesh: Halt ‘Pilot’ Plan to Return Rohingya
~ Has GPT-4 really passed the startling threshold of human-level artificial intelligence? Well, it depends
~ Interview: Behind the scenes of Netflix/UNESCO's African Folktales Reimagined
~ Mass Casualty Commission report details the Nova Scotia shooter's abuse of sex workers
~ What does Trump's indictment mean for his political future – and the strength of US democracy?
~ Trump indictment won't keep him from presidential race, but will make his reelection bid much harder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter