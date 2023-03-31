Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Halt ‘mass forced evictions’ at World Heritage site Angkor Wat

By Amnesty International
The Cambodian government's ongoing removal of a reported ten thousand families from the Angkor Wat temple complex amounts to mass forced evictions, Amnesty International said today, as it called on authorities to immediately stop this violation of human rights.  During March, Amnesty International conducted in-person interviews with more than 35 people from sites around Angkor


© Amnesty International -
More
