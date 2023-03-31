Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kosovo: War Crimes Trial to Begin in The Hague

By Human Rights Watch
(The Hague, March 31, 2023) – The trial of the former Kosovo leader Hashim Thaçi and three others on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity highlights the ongoing need for justice 24 years after the Kosovo war, Human Rights Watch said today. The trial, taking place before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, begins on April 3, 2023. Thaçi, Kosovo’s former president and prime minister, is charged along with three other senior members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), all senior politicians in Kosovo, for crimes during and just after the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict, including in…


© Human Rights Watch -
