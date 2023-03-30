Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, showing he, like all other presidents, is not an imperial king

By Shannon Bow O'Brien, Associate Professor of Instruction, The University of Texas at Austin
Share this article
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on March 30, 2023, for his alleged role in paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed the indictment.

The New York Times reported that it is not yet clear what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Interview: Behind the scenes of Netflix/UNESCO's African Folktales Reimagined
~ Mass Casualty Commission report details the Nova Scotia shooter's abuse of sex workers
~ What does Trump's indictment mean for his political future – and the strength of US democracy?
~ Trump indictment won't keep him from presidential race, but will make his reelection bid much harder
~ As the US pushes to make daylight saving permanent, should Australia move in the same direction?
~ Curious Kids: what happens if you don't get enough sleep?
~ Canada: Air Canada must publicly apologize for racist treatment of Amnesty International Canada’s Secretary General
~ Greater protection needed for Palestinians amid rising violence, annexation threat
~ Police in Kyrgyzstan pressures exiled anti-war Russians to keep quiet
~ Ontario's new child welfare policy is promising, but youth leaving care need more support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter