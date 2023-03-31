Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Halt ‘Pilot’ Plan to Return Rohingya

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees shout slogans against repatriation at Unchiprang camp near Cox's Bazar,  Bangladesh, November 15, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Dar Yasin (Bangkok) – Bangladesh authorities should suspend plans to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar, where their lives and liberty would be at grave risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Rohingya told Human Rights Watch that they were lied to, deceived, or otherwise coerced by Bangladesh administrators into meeting with a recent delegation of Myanmar junta officials as part of a “pilot repatriation” effort to return about 1,000…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Halt ‘mass forced evictions’ at World Heritage site Angkor Wat
~ Kosovo: War Crimes Trial to Begin in The Hague
~ Has GPT-4 really passed the startling threshold of human-level artificial intelligence? Well, it depends
~ Interview: Behind the scenes of Netflix/UNESCO's African Folktales Reimagined
~ Mass Casualty Commission report details the Nova Scotia shooter's abuse of sex workers
~ What does Trump's indictment mean for his political future – and the strength of US democracy?
~ Trump indictment won't keep him from presidential race, but will make his reelection bid much harder
~ Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, showing he, like all other presidents, is not an imperial king
~ As the US pushes to make daylight saving permanent, should Australia move in the same direction?
~ Curious Kids: what happens if you don't get enough sleep?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter