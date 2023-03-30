Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: could a reinterpreted Marxism have solutions to our unprecedented environmental crisis?

By Jeff Sparrow, Lecturer, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Environmental debates often centre proposals for curtailing emissions, without addressing how we got into this mess and how we might get out. A radical new book ponders the alternatives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
