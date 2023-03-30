Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swiss 'Senior Women' Take Government to Court over Climate Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group from the Senior Women for Climate Protection association hold banners outside the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France March 29, 2023. © 2023 Emma Farge/Reuters On March 29, in a landmark legal hearing, older women from Switzerland argued before the European Court of Human Rights that their government’s failure to sufficiently reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions has violated their human rights. The applicants, all women over 63, say that heat waves, which have become more frequent and intense as result of climate change, interfere with…


© Human Rights Watch -
