Human Rights Observatory

UN Paints Bleak Picture of Rights in Sri Lanka

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women hold portraits of family members who went missing during Sri Lanka’s civil war that ended in 2009, during a demonstration in Colombo, December 5, 2022. © 2022 Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images The United Nations expert body responsible for reviewing compliance with civil and political rights obligations has issued a scathing appraisal of the Sri Lankan government’s record. The Human Rights Committee monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a multilateral treaty that Sri Lanka ratified in 2005. Its latest…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
