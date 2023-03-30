Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can this former CEO fix the World Bank and solve the world's climate finance and debt crises as the institution's next president?

By Rachel Kyte, Dean of the Fletcher School, Tufts University
Share this article
It’s a crucial time for the World Bank, with growing calls for reform and sky-high expectations of what one leader needs to do. A former World Bank official explains the challenges ahead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cuban election: high turnout despite opposition call for boycott
~ Surrogacy shake up in UK would create uneven treatment for birth mothers
~ Roxham Road: Asylum seekers won't just get turned back, they'll get forced underground — podcast
~ 3 ways Ottawa can rebuild trust following changes to the Safe Third Country Agreement
~ Ukraine recap: as spring arrives in Ukraine an offensive against Crimea could be on the cards
~ In Turkey, women are feeling the worst aftershocks of the earthquake disaster – this disparity may lead to dwindling trust in government
~ Archaeology and genomics together with Indigenous knowledge revise the human-horse story in the American West
~ Russia’s Security Service Arrests American Reporter
~ Guatemala: Türk alarmed by reprisals against anti-corruption officials
~ Article withdrawn on 30 March 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter