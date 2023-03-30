Roxham Road: Asylum seekers won't just get turned back, they'll get forced underground — podcast
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Ollie Nicholas, Assistant Producer/Journalism Student, Don't Call Me Resilient
Boké Saisi, Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Migration expert Christina Clark-Kazak explains the devastating consequences of the recent change to the Safe Third Country Agreement made by U.S. President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.
