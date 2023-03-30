Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: as spring arrives in Ukraine an offensive against Crimea could be on the cards

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Over the past few weeks there have been a growing number of reports that Russia is recruiting workers and – according to some sources, using forced labour – to dig trenches and build fortifications in Crimea across areas they would be forced to defend were Ukraine to make the peninsula a major objective of its spring offensive.

Activity is mainly focused on the areas around the Isthmus of Perekop, a roughly 19-mile long stretch of land which connects Crimea to the Ukrainian mainland. Its strategic importance is obvious when you think there have been fortifications dug there on and off…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
