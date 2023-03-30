Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s Security Service Arrests American Reporter

By Human Rights Watch
Russia’s Federal Security Service has arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on “suspicion of espionage in the interests of the American government,” and a court has ordered him to pretrial custody until May 29. Click to expand Image ID photo of Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal.  © AFP/Getty Images Gershkovich, 31, has been living in and reporting on Russia since at least 2017, first for the Moscow Times and then Agence France-Press, and was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a reporter in Russia. The Wall Street Journal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
