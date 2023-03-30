Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MLK’s vision of social justice included religious pluralism – a house of many faiths

By Roy Whitaker, Associate Professor of Black Religions and American Religious Diversity, San Diego State University
Share this article
Religious pluralism and social justice were at the core of King’s campaigns – a vision shaped by influences as diverse as Gandhi, the Black church, Greek classics and Buddhism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Türk alarmed by reprisals against anti-corruption officials
~ Article withdrawn on 30 March 2023
~ Amapiano Awards: South Africa's dance music scene spreads its joy across the world
~ Catfish in Nigeria: we set about finding ways of making it more appealing
~ Endometriosis: black women continue to receive poorer care for the condition
~ What the complicated social lives of wasps can teach us about the evolution of animal societies
~ Why some people lose their accents but others don't – linguistic expert
~ What's the most sustainable way of dealing with Japanese knotweed? Here's what we found
~ Does carbon capture and storage hype delay emissions cuts? Here's what research shows
~ Happy songs: these are the musical elements that make us feel good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter